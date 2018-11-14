Quad City area mayors use luncheon to combat hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Nine mayors from both the Illinois and Iowa sides of the Quad City area will serve up some soup on November 14, as a way to raise money for agencies who focus on the hungry and homeless populations in their communities.

The 26th annual "In From The Cold Luncheon" is being held at the Golden Leaf Banquet & Convention Center in Davenport.

The mayors of Bettendorf, Davenport, Milan, Silvis, Eldridge, Moline, East Moline, Rock Island and LeClaire will all participate in the fundraiser.

Attendees buy tickets, and are served soup and bread by the mayors.

100% of the money raised will then be donated to agencies that address the issue of homelessness in our community.

Socks are also being collected to be donated to the agencies.

Since 1992, More than $340,000 has been raised at this annual event.