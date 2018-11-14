Kindergarten classroom embraces ‘simple gesture of kindness’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRCHWOOD, Wisconsin -- A video showing a kindergartner greeting his classmates with hugs and fist-bumps is gaining nation-wide attention.

The video shows Colin, a kindergartner at Birchwood Elementary School, greeting each student as they walk into class. The student points to the type of greeting they want, and then Colin greets them. Options include a hug, first-bump, hand shake or a simple hello.

The teacher added the role of "Classroom Greeter" to the kids' jobs. She said the idea is centered on helping the students become better people.

She said she hopes that the "small, simple gesture of kindess" will stay with them as they grow up.