John Deere Road construction ending next week, businesses relieved

MOLINE, Illinois -- Moline's Planning and Development Director says all lanes of John Deere Road will be open Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

Next Wednesday, November 21, 2018, the off ramp from I-74 to John Deere Road will also open.

Previously only two lanes in each direction, John Deere Road will now have an extra lane added to both eastbound and westbound lanes. The project also added extra turn lanes.

Work to expand John Deere Road started nearly two years ago. The $68 Million project, actually six months ahead of schedule, was originally set to open in the spring.

Local businesses said they are impressed by the work, and said it was worth the wait.

Sales Manager at Zimmerman Honda, Sean Fortin, said the road often caused a lot of traffic.

"It was terrible, there were times where literally there was traffic wrapped around the corner," Fortin said.

Employees at Zimmerman Honda are used to seeing cars come and go, but lately, they see more dump trucks.

"In the long run, yes, it's been awhile," Fortin said. "Traffic on John Deere Road is going to be so much better, so much easier, better flowing and it'll just be nice for everyone."

Charlene Lundstrom, an employee at QC Entertainment, said she uses John Deere Road every day to get to work.

"It doesn't seem like it should be done already," Lundstrom said. "It feels like it should've taken longer to do everything that they've done. Because I've watched them from the very beginning."

But construction season never seems to end.

"I think people are pretty excited about it being done," Lundstrom said. "Now they're just worried about I-74."

The next project is the I-74 and John Deere Road interchange. However, that project is still in the early planning stages.