× Eric Sorensen is prepping for the holidays with a Coffee Break at Wallace’s

BETTENDORF, Iowa — StormTrack 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen took a coffee break at Wallace’s Garden Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to talk about the upcoming holiday season.

We first explored the latest trending decorations for the holidays. Don’t throw out your old potted soil yet! You can use the leftovers from summer to beautify your home this winter.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then, the plant and garden experts took us to their greenhouse, where rows and rows of poinsettias are in the process of turning red. Did you know the leaves all start off green? Find out why they change color in the video below.