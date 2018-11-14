× Boil order for Edgington, entire community without water

EDGINGTON, Illinois — A boil order has been established for Edgington, Illinois.

Officials with the town of Edgington said the entire community is without water until Friday, Nov. 16. The order comes after a water main break.

Rickridge High School and Junior High School is dismissing at 9:00 a.m. because of the water issues. Parents are being notified by a message to their phones.

Superintendent Perry Miller said they are working in a “minute by minute” basis right now. The main reason for the dismissal is because restrooms are out of service with no running water.

Elementary schools are not affected.

Families should plan on having school tomorrow, Nov. 15.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.