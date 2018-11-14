× Big snow to stay south tonight… Smidgen of snow still on track to start weekend

I guess you could say we took a few ‘baby steps’ today as daytime highs finally climbed their way above the freezing mark for the first time since Sunday night! Normally, this is an event that would be noticed during the heart of the winter season.

Tonight will be chilly once again as clear skies and light winds drop overnight lows around the 20 degree mark.

Guarantee sunshine is on tap for Thursday with highs in the lower 40s, where as just a few hours south in downstate Illinois traveling will be a mess. Winter Storm Warnings are up for parts of southern Illinois where 4 to 6 inches of snowfall is expected.

We’re still on track to see a smidgen of snow come Saturday morning as a clipper races out of the Canadian northwest providing another shot of cold 30s for the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

