2018 midterms update: what has changed since election night

(CNN) — The state of play in key races has shifted since election night almost one week ago, offering a different picture of where the balance of power will stand in Washington come January.

Democrats have taken the lead in a handful of key House races while the margin in Florida’s Senate race has narrowed, forcing a recount.

A key US Senate race in Arizona was settled on Monday night — six days after Election Day — when Republican Rep. Martha McSally conceded to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

Two governors’ races remain undecided in Georgia and Florida.

Here’s a breakdown of where key races stand:

House

Democrats so far have picked up a net of 31 seats in the House of Representatives, with nine key races still undecided. That brings the current balance of power tally to 226 Democratic-held seats and 200 Republican seats.

In the still undecided races, Democrats have an overall advantage in six out of nine of them.

CA-39: Republican Young Kim leads Democrat Gil Cisneros

CA-45: Democrat Katie Porter leads Republican Rep. Mimi Walters (lead has flipped since election night)

CA-48: Democrat Harley Rouda leads Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (lead has grown since election night)

CA-49: Democrat Mike Levin leads Republican Diane Harkey (lead has grown since election night)

GA-7: Republican Rep. Rob Woodall leads Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux

NJ-3: Democrat Andrew Kim leads Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur (lead has flipped since election night)

NM-2: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small leads Republican Yvette Herrell (lead has flipped since election night)

UT-4: Democrat Ben McAdams leads Republican Rep. Mia Love

ME-2: Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin (46.1%) leads Democrat Jared Golden (45.9%) (this race is headed to a ranked-choice runoff)

Senate

Republicans currently hold 51 seats. Democrats hold 47 seats.

One key Senate race remains undecided, and Mississippi will head to a runoff November 27.

The biggest shifts since election night: Democrats picked up a seat in Arizona, and the Republican lead in Florida has narrowed, forcing a recount.

Arizona: Democrat Sinema defeated Republican McSally

Florida: Republican Rick Scott leads Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson (lead has narrowed since election night, votes are now being recounted)

Mississippi: Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith will face Democrat Mike Espy in a runoff later this month.

Governors

Democrats have picked up seven governors’ seats, giving them control of 23 governorships. Republicans control 25.

There are two races that are still undecided.

Georgia: Republican Brian Kemp leads Democrat Stacey Abrams

CNN has not made a projection in the Georgia governor’s race. Kemp has declared victory over Abrams, but Abrams has not conceded. Abrams’ campaign said they believe there are enough uncounted ballots to force a December 4 runoff.

Florida: Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum withdrew his election night concession in Florida governor’s race, with his challenge to Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis being forced into a recount.