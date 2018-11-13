Truck swamped in the Wapsi River causes accident, traffic delays on U.S. 61

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT AND CLINTON COUNTIES, Iowa -- Emergency responders performed a water rescue on Nov. 13 after an accident on U.S. 61 left a truck in the middle of the Wapsi River.

The accident happened in the morning somewhere around the Wapsi River bridge between Parkview and Dewitt, Iowa. The red truck can be seen in the water with its tail lights and cab poking out of the icy water.

Another accident happened on the bridge shortly after when a when a young woman was driving while watching emergency crews, a Scott County Sheriff's Officer said. This clogged up traffic heading north on U.S. 61.

Traffic is now free-flowing in both directions. As of 7:30 a.m., officers were finishing up at the scene.

Officers are just finishing an accident on Highway 61 at the Wapsi, all lanes are open in both directions. pic.twitter.com/bzZ9XYTQlM — Dan Loussaert (@IAtrooperDan) November 13, 2018

None of the people involved in either accident have been identified.

Neither the District #12 Iowa State Patrol Office nor the Scott County Sheriff's Office could give any word on the status of the driver of the truck. The cause of the first accident is also still unknown.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.