TAMPICO, Illinois- The village of Tampico is under a boil order until further notice.

The decision came after a large house fire at 202 Canal Street required much of the towns available water. Officials with the fire department say the fire started around 1 p.m Tuesday, November 13.

No other information is available at this time.

WQAD will keep you updated as we receive more information