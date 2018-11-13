One person injured in Davenport shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: 6:55 a.m.: One person is injured after a shooting in Davenport Monday night, November 12.

Police say it happened at West 63rd Street and High Point Drive. Officers say one uninvolved house was hit. One person suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

The case is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: DAVENPORT, Iowa -- One person is in the hospital after a shooting Monday, November 12.

Police say it happened at 63rd and Hazelwood on the northwest side of the city, just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. The intersection is just west of the Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center.

Police over the phone said two people were shot, but just one was taken to the hospital. Police say they did not suffer serious injuries. Police say no one's been caught, and the shooting's still under investigation.