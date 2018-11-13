× Thanksgiving week trash collection schedule for Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND- During the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, the trash collection cycle will be different than usual.

The city says trash will be on schedule Monday through Wednesday the rest of the week will be one day late.

Recycling should be on schedule Tuesday and Wednesday the rest of week will be one day late.

Yard Waste is planned to be on the normal collection schedule.

The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

City of Rock Island offices will be closed on Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23.