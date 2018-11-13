× Thanksgiving has a sweet tooth – this turkey is made out of ice cream

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s not made out of turkey, but it may be even more delicious.

Baskin Robbins’ turkey ice cream cake is back to fill your seasonal self-stuffing needs. The creation is made up entirely of ice cream except the legs, which are sugar cones.

The cake is customizable, which means customers get to choose the flavors. The company just asks for 24 hours advanced notice.

Other fun, seasonal treats include their Harvest Fall Roll Cake, which is frosted with fudge to look like a log and topped with fall decorations.

