MOLINE, Illinois -- Sylvan Island will be closed from Tuesday, Nov. 13 to Thursday, Nov. 15, according to a press release from Moline Parks and Recreation.

The island will be closed for officer tactical training, according to the release.

The closure Tuesday starts at dusk, so daytime activities can still take place. It will open back up on sunrise on Nov. 15. The island will not be open all day Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Any questions can be directed to Moline Parks and Recreation at (309)524-2421.