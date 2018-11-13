Students at Monmouth College learn from Stan Lee’s legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH, Illinois-- We all have power, just ask Monmouth College instructor Chris Goble.

"Because we all have power, we have a responsibility to act properly with it," says Goble.

This teacher and his students learn about their super powers through cartoons.

"We analyze comics and apply them to situations in the real world," says student Matthew Needham.

The course, down to its very title, was inspired by Marvel creator Stan Lee. It's called Great Power, Great Responsibility which comes from Lee's Spiderman story.

Fans gathered on Lee's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a day after Lee died at age 95. Lee dreamed up Marvel superheroes like Spiderman, The Hulk, Iron Man, Thor and The X-Men.

Lee's legacy is the characters and lessons he created that now help students at Monmouth find power within themselves.

"Maybe we get them to think about the power they have and perhaps start to process where can I use this for some good?" says Goble.

It's true for Needham.

"It's not all about me. It's about helping others, especially the ones I care about. Making sacrifices no matter if they're big or small, and genuinely trying to make the world a better place," says Needham.

Students realize no matter who you are, you have power. Just remember to use it wisely.