Scott County Humane Society to assist after rescue at suspected Puppy Mill

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa -- Leaders with the Humane Society of Scott County say staff from their office will head to Worth County to provide expertise after more than 170 puppies were rescued from a suspected Puppy Mill on November 12.

Experts from all over the state will help medically examine, and work to better understand the puppies rescued.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says they were called to assist the Worth County Sheriff in rescuing the dogs.

More than 170 Samoyeds were found living in filthy, overcrowded and neglectful conditions, even lacking access to clean water.

After the rescue, the next step is to make sure the dogs are okay.

"The ASPCA has set up an emergency shelter to get these animals from (the suspected puppy mill) into a shelter environment." said Tim Rickey, Vice President of Field Investigations for the ASPCA.

Rickey says the shelter will have medical experts and behaviorists who will begin taking care of the animals "around the clock."

Once the puppies are healthy, Rickey says the ASPCA will have to resolve ownership through court, then place the dogs up for adoption.

Right now, officials say there are no plans to bring puppies back to the Quad Cities in the near future. The involvement of the humane society is to help assist with the sheltering efforts by providing medical and behavioral assistance.

The investigation is ongoing and at this point, no charges have been filed.

According to ABC affiliate KAAL, The owner of the suspected mill is listed online as Barb Kavars of Manly, Iowa

There are numerous complaints about the operation from buyers, dating back ten years.