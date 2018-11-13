Old Norcross building set for demolition

ROCK ISLAND- The old Norcross building in Rock Island is coming down, after nearly eight years of being empty.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City Mayor Mike Thoms says the building is an "eyesore" along the highway. The building is also considered a danger to the community.

They hope to have the entire building down in a month.

All of the wood from the building has already been sold and will be repurposed.

Earlier this year the land was chosen as an opportunity zone. Which is a tax-free incentive for builders.

The area is also an enterprise zone, which the city hopes will draw in buyers quickly.