In the Kitchen with Fareway: Slow Cooker Cranberry Orange Sauce

Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Here's an easy and healthy side you can add to your menu.

On November 13th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us how to reinvent the traditional cranberry sauce in our favorite invention - the slow cooker! Using the slow cooker on Thanksgiving can free up your counter space and allow you to “set and forget” a dish to focus on family.

Crock Pot Cranberry Orange Sauce

Ingredients

2 (12 oz.) bags fresh cranberries

¾ cup orange juice

Zest from one orange

1 cup sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

Place all ingredients into your slow cooker. Stir to blend the sugar with the juice. Put the lid on and cook on HIGH for 3-4 hours. Once the berries are easy to mash, they are done. Mash with a potato masher or use a wooden spoon and mash against the inside of the crock. Serve warm or chill. Keep refrigerated. Discard after one week.