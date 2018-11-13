Holiday concerts in the QC that will warm your snowy heart
QUAD CITIES — It’s the holiday season, and that means listening to all your favorite Christmas music! While some might fight the holiday cheer until after Thanksgiving, here’s a list of concerts and performances that will give you every chance to be as festive as your green and red heart desires.
November
- Lighting on the Commons @ John Deere Commons, Saturday, Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. See more, here.
- Christmas in the Village of East Davenport, Friday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. – Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. See more, here.
- Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh @ Adler Theatre, Saturday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. See more, here.
- Miracle in Bedford Falls @ Quad City Music Guild, Nov. 29-Dec. 2, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. See more, here.
- Lessons and Carols @ St. Ambrose University – Galvin Fine Arts Center, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. See more, here.
December
- Piccolo Christmas @ First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, Saturday, Dec. 1 at 12:15 p.m. See more, here.
- Saxophone Christmas @ North Park Mall, Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. See more, here.
- Christmas at Augustana @ Centennial Hall, Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. See more, here.
- A 19th Century Christmas @ The Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House, Sunday, Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. See more, here.
- Noel the Musical @ Adler Theatre, Sunday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.
- Canadian Pacific Holiday Train @ Freight House Farmers’ Market, Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. See more, here.
- Wonderland by Cirque Musica @ TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. See more, here.
- Christmas with the Holiday Singers @ Lavendar Crest Winery, Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8 from 6-9 p.m. See more, here.
- An Ambrosian Christmas @ St. Ambrose University – Galvin Fine Arts Center, Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. See more, here.
- Tuba Christmas @ South Park Mall, Saturday, Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m. See more, here.
- The Nutcracker @ Adler Theatre, Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. See more, here.
- Lessons and Carols @ Augustana College – Ascension Chapel, Thursday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. See more, here.
- Home Free @ Adler Theatre, Thursday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. See more, here.
- One Voice: Emmanuel @ TaxSlayer Center, Friday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. See more, here.
- A Christmas Carol @ Countryside Community Theatre, Dec. 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. See more, here.
- A Christmas Story: The Musical @ Adler Theatre, Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. See more, here.
- The Oak Ridge Boys @ Adler Theatre, Thursday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. See more, here.
Did we miss something? Send us a news tip, specifying this article, here!
NOTE: This is an ongoing list and will be updated as information is made available. Check back tomorrow for the latest updates!