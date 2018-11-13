× Enter to win tickets to Cirque Musica Holiday at the TaxSlayer Center this December

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland, will be playing for one spectacular performance on December 4, 2018 at 7pm.

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland is a fun-filled concert experience for the whole family featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica accompanied by holiday songs performed by a live symphony orchestra.

Audiences will journey into a visual world of “Wonderland” with amazing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra performing the greatest holiday music of all time.

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music, LIVE, while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience.

