Coldest morning so far; Two warm-ups on the way

We are in a deep freeze this morning with wind chills in the outlying areas down near zero.

Here is the FutureTrack for wind chills today:

This is the coldest morning so far this Fall/Winter season as wind chill values have dipped into the single digits in many spots. And even with sunshine, we won't see much of a warm up either. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees today. Thankfully, winds will slowly relax as the day goes on.

Tonight will be cold once again with overnight lows in the teens again.

We'll see a very modest warm up the next few days, but it should be enough to get us above 40 degrees Thursday and Friday...so there's plenty of time to get the rest of Fall's leaves off your yard.

Temperatures will be chilled once again this weekend with a few snow showers on Saturday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen