QUAD CITIES- John Deere Road will have intermittent lane closures for new construction projects.

Thursday, November 15, 2018, there will be lane closures in the right lane on both Eastbound and Westbound John Deere Road.

The closures are expected to start at 8:30 a.m. on the eastbound John Deere Road.

Drivers are asked to use the left lane to pass the construction, rumble strips will be installed.