× Bettendorf woman hit by a vehicle, transported to Iowa City

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An elderly woman was struck and injured by a vehicle on Nov. 13.

Police responded to an accident on the 1500 block of Lakewood Drive in Bettendorf, according to a press release from the Bettendorf Police Department. When they arrived, they found an 85-year-old woman had been hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle was driven by a 86-year-old male, who was backing out of his driveway according to the press release.

The woman was transported to Genesis East Hospital before she was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital, the release states.

No charges have been filed. The incident is under investigation.