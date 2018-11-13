× A modest warm up still on track for the rest of the work week

Another cold day its turning out to be as temperatures will stay below the freezing mark of 32 degrees for the second straight day. The bright point has been the sun as it does take a little bit of the edge off the cold.

Winds have been light and will remain so overnight. So, no nasty wind chills as lows will drop back in the teens.

A modest warm up is a good way to describe the next few days with highs around 40 on Wednesday to upper 40s by the time we end the work week.

Clipper from the Canadian northwest will race through the area Friday night into Saturday. This will lead to not only a few snow showers Saturday morning but a reinforcing shot of cold 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

A slow warming will then return heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here