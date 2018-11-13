× 85-year-old hit by car in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa- An 85-year-old Bettendorf woman was seriously injured after an 86-year-old man hit her with his car.

Bettendorf PD says around 8-8:30 a.m. November, 13, the 86-year-old man backed out of a driveway and into the woman.

The seriously injured woman was transported by ambulance to Genesis East and then to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department.