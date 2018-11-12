‘Wheel of Misfortune’ returns – How you can help catch the QC’s most wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Remember the "Wheel of Misfortune"?

It was a weekly spot on News 8, hosted by CrimeStoppers. Throughout the 90s, Rick Ryckeghem from CrimeStoppers would come to our studios and help shed light on a wanted person.

Here's how it works, eight mugshots are posted on the wheel. One hearty spin determines which wanted person is featured. For that week, rewards given for eligible information will be doubled.

Starting Wednesday, November 14, the "Wheel of Misfortune" is back on News 8. Ryckeghem, a retired Moline police officer, will be back to spin the wheel and continue fighting crime.