Weather challenges I-74 Bridge construction crews, leaders try to stay on schedule

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Leaders working on the I-74 bridge construction project say the weather has been a challenge in 2018, as they work to keep the construction of the new bridge on schedule.

A tweet from the project's Twitter account says that the new bridge's arches have been loaded onto a barge in Gary, Indiana and are en route to the Quad Cities.

Project Manager Danielle Alvarez says the barge should arrive in the Quad Cities sometime during the week of November 12th.

The arch is making it's way here! Eight segments of the new I-74 River Bridge arch left Gary, Indiana last Thursday and were loaded onto a barge. The barge is currently traveling down the Illinois River near Morris, Illinois. #onitsway #itshappening pic.twitter.com/y05wNmkCue — I-74 River Bridge (@I74RiverBridge) November 9, 2018

As cold temperatures begin to set in, leaders hope they can keep the project on schedule.

Alvarez says the construction timeline is "aggressive" and that while they try to plan for weather conditions, weather can be unpredictable.

"We have definitely had a lot of weather impacts this year," said Alvarez. "Particularly with the flooding, which has been a little unusual. said Alvarez. " The real critical thing will be if we are able to battle through the weather here and make sure that arch is up in the spring of (2019)."

Construction of the new bridge is expected to be completed in the year 2021.