Temperatures to improve later this week

A cold gray start to the work week as temperatures are having a hard time reaching the freezing mark. This is a pattern we normally experience during late December into January! And it appears will extend this into Tuesday before conditions become a bit more tolerable in the days to follow.

I expecting a few broken clouds tonight as lows will drop around the mid teens with just enough wind to created single digit wind chills.

Tuesday will be another cold winter-like day with highs around 30, but we do get to bathe in bountiful sunshine as well. Temperatures will moderate some for the rest of the week before another chill settles in this weekend.

Temperature trends still show a nice improvement heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, where at the same time our next round of rainfall will eventually arrive.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

