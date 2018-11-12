Sterling nonprofit that owes 2 years of back wages to workers delays payment again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Illinois -- A nonprofit company that has been deemed responsible for giving back-pay to its workers has delayed payment for a second time.

In April of 2018, Self Help Enterprises, a recycling, packing and pallet manufacturer that hires people with disabilities, was found to be in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Payment that was expected over the summer was delayed to November 11.

On Monday, November 12, Carla Haubrich, the Executive Director of Self Help, said there was another extension of payments to workers. She told WQAD News 8 that there was no timetable on the latest extension.

Haubrich said the nonprofit was still negotiating with the Department of Labor.