× Sam’s Club offers discounts for Thanksgiving Day procrastinators

DAVENPORT, Iowa– Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and if you haven’t started putting it together, there’s no reason to panic, because Sam’s Club is here to not only save the day, but save you money in the process.

Club Manager Alison Welchans is joining us Monday, November 12 on WQAD News 8 at 11 to show us a beautiful spread that can feed a small army.

When you talk about core items for Thanksgiving, you can feed 16 guests a complete Thanksgiving meal for less than $50 in under an hour by shopping at Sam’s Club.

Here’s what they’re offering:

• Organic French Green Beans- two packs for under $11

• Member’s Mark 100% Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes for under $6

• Member’s Mark 12” Pumpkin Pie is at $6.98

• Member’s Mark Yeast Rolls for $5.98

• Member’s Mark Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey – Fully Cooked is just $19.80

All of that totals $49.70 – that’s $3.10 per person, an amazing value!

If you don’t want the traditional sides like these, Sam’s Club has some other delicious options too like the Cedarlane Chicken Sausage Stuffing and Member’s Mark Sweet Potato bake. Those are just a couple of sides you’ll find at Sam’s Club for the holidays.

Sam’s Club members also love this pumpkin pie cheesecake for dessert. It’s four pounds of New York style cheesecake with pumpkin and fall spices, and it’s a great value. There’s 14 slices for less than $18.

If you’re hosting and want to play it safe, you can have all your guests covered with pie trios which includes a blueberry, apple and cherry pie for less than $10. Another big hit with our members are the desert cakes – Italian Crème, Coconut, Red Velvet, Chocolate, and Carrot.

On the more traditional side of things, their 12- inch pecan pies offer many servings for less than $12. This is a 72-ounce apple pie for less than $9, or if you want a dessert that you can just grab, French macarons come in holiday flavors and you get 42 for less than $19!

Welchans says she always keep Member’s Mark Appetizers in her freezer, and she says you never know when you might have someone stop by during the holidays…. or the kids have friends stay over. What’s great about these appetizers she says?They’re all under $10, take about 20 minutes in the oven, and are delicious.

Welchans brought the Spanakopita, the Mac-n-cheese bites, and pigs in a blanket Monday.

You can Shop with Scan and Go in our Sam’s club app, and pay for your items on your phone. The best part is bypassing the checkout line.

Also, you can shop on the Sam’s Club app or online for club pickup (confirm if your club has same day pickup. If your club has Instacart, Sam’s Club also delivers now through Instacart. Just go to Instacart.samsclub.com, and put in your order for same-day delivery.