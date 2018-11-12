Marvel co-creator Stan Lee dies at age 95

The co-creator of Marvel Comics has died, according to a report by TMZ.

Stan Lee, age 95, passed away Monday, November 12, according the report. TMZ said the information came from Lee’s daughter. He was reportedly been battling several illnesses over the last year, including pneumonia. On Monday morning he died after being taken to a hospital via ambulance from his Hollywood Hills home.

According to the Associated Press, a family attorney confirmed the news.

Back in 1961, Lee worked with Jack Kirby to start Marvel, introducing The Fantastic Four.

According to Lee’s IMDB profile, the writer was born in New York City to Romanian Jewish immigrants, Celia and Jack Lieber.

Lee is best known for his co-creation of characters like Spider Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Iran Man, Thor and others.