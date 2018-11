× No water leads to boil order for Erie Illinois

ERIE, Illinois- Water had been shut off for the entirety of Erie, Illinois.

According to Deputy Village Clerk Teresa Byam-Adamson, water for the whole town of Erie had been shut off with no estimations for when it will be fixed.

The decision came as a result of a water main break, City officials say now that water is turned back on, a boil order is in effect for the whole town.