ROCK ISLAND- Joining the nearly 15 new coffee shop expansions in the past two years, Rock Island has a new Dunkin’ Donuts.

Today, November 12, 2018, the Dunkin’ at 2711 18th Ave. in Rock Island opened in the early afternoon.

A grand opening is planned for later in the month, and this is just an early opening.

This particular Donut and coffee franchise is owned and operated by a local Quad Cities resident.