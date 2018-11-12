It’s not just you – Facebook outages reported all over

Many Facebook users were getting error messages when they try to log onto the social media site Monday.

Problems started happening shortly before noon, Central Time. WQAD News 8 was experiencing an error message saying “Sorry, something went wrong.”

Other media reports show that connectivity issues were happening all over the country.

DownDetector.com showed outages spanning all over the country, with a major outage reported on the east coast.

Facebook.com and the apps appeared to start working again for WQAD shortly before 12:30 p.m.