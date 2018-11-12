× Guess the date of our next snow and you could win a new snowthrower

Tis the season for snow and your chance to register to win a new snowblower from Hank’s Power and Equipment in our Guess the Snowfall Contest.

This year we are giving away a brand new EGP Power Plus Electric Snow Blower.

Just fill out the form below and pick the day you will think we will get our next snowfall. It must measure at least one inch and your guess must be at least 5 days from today’s date. You can’t wait until it starts snowing.

Official snowfall will be taken from the National Weather Service’s measurement at the Quad City International Airport.

If more than one entrant selects the correct date, a random drawing of all correct entries will occur and one winner will be selected.

For complete contest rules, click here.