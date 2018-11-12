Extreme Cold: Siberian air over the Midwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some flurries may pass not too far away today as the first accumulating snow affects Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

1-3 inches of snow will fall there, with only a few flurries here.

While this system passes to our south, we will have some very cold air. Highs will only be in the lower 30s today with most places not getting out of the 20s tomorrow! This is due to a trajectory of wind coming right out of the Arctic. I've highlighted the strongest jet stream winds with yellow arrows. Of note, the air is coming from Siberia, Russia...beyond the North Pole! While today and tomorrow will be extremely cold, and another chunk of cold air arrives this weekend, there will be moderating temperatures by Thanksgiving.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen