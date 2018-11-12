8 in the Air: Tractor auction brings hundreds to Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Hundreds of people came to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to get their bid in on an antique tractor.

One man at the auction donated his tractor in memory of his wife, using the money to help Alzheimer's research. His restored Allis-Chalmers WD45 tractor was among hundreds of others; the oldest dating back to 1902.

The auction was hosted by Mecum Gone Farmin', which first came to Davenport in 2012. Since then the auction crowd has grown, bringing in people from as far as New Zealand.