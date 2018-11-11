The Score Sunday – Sterling Volleyball, Brea Beal, FCA

Posted 10:35 pm, November 11, 2018, by

The Score Sunday talks with the State Champion Sterling volleyball Team.  Then the Golden Warriors make a carmel apple dip in our kitchen.  Brea Beal makes her decision on where she is going to play basketball in college.  The FCA story of the week features Sterling Thornton as he has a new role with the Bradley Basketball Team.