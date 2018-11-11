State Volleyball, IHSA Football, Sectional Swimming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sterling Volleyball wins their first state title in school history. Galena brings home state runner-up honors in Class 2A.

Sterling football wins a 10-7 game over Rockford Boylan with a last second field goal to seal the win. Orion Falls to Eastland Pearl City 30-3 ending their season at 11-1. Sterling Newman falls to Gibson City Melvin Sibley in the state quarterfinals. Momouth-Roseville ends their season with a road loss to Herscher. West Liberty 's run to a state title ended with a loss to top seed PCM-Monroe.

Rock Island sends their 200 free team and two individuals to the state swim meet. Moline's has a diver going to state.