Saint Ambrose students spruce up nearby yards to give back during “Bee the Difference Day”

DAVENPORT, Iowa – For everyone who hasn’t had a chance to clean up their lawn with the cold weather upon us, students at Saint Ambrose decided to pitch in and help.

More than 600 St. Ambrose alumni and students came out for their “Bee the Difference Day”.

Volunteers helped neighbors rake leaves, pick up sticks, and brush up their lawns - all to give back to the school’s surrounding community.

The entire basketball team even came out to help neighbors near the university.

“It’s really important because the people in Davenport support our basketball team, so it’s really good to give back to our community,” says junior player, Jake Meeske

The event was organized by the St. Ambrose Student Government.

Students cleaned up yards at 115 houses.