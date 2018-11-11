× Iowa man ran over by four-wheeler while setting up deer blinds for veterans hunt

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa– At approximately 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 10, a man was run over by a Polaris Ranger at the Reichelt Unit Area near Rock Creek State Park while setting up hunting blinds for a veteran’s deer hunt. That’s about 90-minutes West of the Quad Cities.

Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say James Whitson, 58, was run over when David Drew, 72, was backing the Polaris Ranger up to a trailer. Whitson was located between the trailer and the Ranger when Drew pushed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Whitson was transported to Methodist Medical Center by helicopter and the extent of his injuries are unknown. The investigation is on-going by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers.