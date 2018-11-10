Local Girl Scout troops honor Girl Scouts killed in Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Troop 2124 and other local troops spent the day picking up trash in Browning Park on November 10.

They are honoring the three Girl Scouts and troop leader who were hit and killed volunteering in Wisconsin last week.

"My troop does community service all the time. Nobody ever thought that this accident would have happened, they were just trying to make the world a better place," said Amanda Bergeson. Amanda is the troop leader for Troop 2124 the accident shook her and hit close to home.

"When I first heard about it I thought to myself that could be me or my daughter," said Bergeson.

Amanda and other troops in the area quickly got to work planning a vigil, knowing something had to be done to honor them here in the Quad Cities.

After the girls picked up trash in the park they circled up and recited the Girl Scout promise.

"One of the laws is you are a sister to every Girl Scout," said Bergeson.

Sending prayers to the girl who survived the accident and is now recovering in the hospital. Candles were lit for the four who didn't make it, inspiring these girls to move forward in their honor.