× Winter cold to continue through Saturday… No snow or rain for a while

If you were curious as to the coldest air of the year would normally feels like… its been today. And it will continue as such through Saturday before becoming a bit more tolerable by Sunday.

Winds have been quite blustery at times today and will persist through most of the night. As skies slowly improve temperatures will slowly fall with overnight lows in the upper teens. Combined, wind chills will easily drop in the single digits.

Brighter skies will be on tap through most or our Saturday but even with lighter winds temperatures may not even reach the freezing mark of 32 degrees. A weak disturbance tracking to our north will blow in some scattered high clouds that night into Sunday. At the same time winds will swing out of the southwest allowing more tolerable conditions and highs in the lower 40s.

Another strong shot of arctic air arrives early next week dropping temperatures for highs at or below freezing before slowly climbing in the 40s in the days to follow. As of right now, it appears we really don’t have any major chances for precipitation as the pattern remains fairly quiet until Thanksgiving week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here