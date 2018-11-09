× Whats closing for Veterans Day in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The City of Davenport will observe Veterans Day as a holiday on Monday, November 12th, 2018.

Several Offices and City locations will be closed for the holiday.

Here are the closures:

All City of Davenport offices & the Public Works Center will be closed.

Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.

Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.

Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed.

Rivers Edge will be open with normal business hours.

Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.

Compost Facility will be closed.

No changes to solid waste collection. Pickup will occur on regularly scheduled days.

The city says CitiBus service will run as usual.