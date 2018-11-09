Three World War II Veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Illinois -- Three World War II veterans received a surprise honor today during the Annual Veterans Luncheon at Liberty Village of Princeton.

Charles Smith, Bob Levitt, and Frank Dinkleman each received their own "Quilt of Valor" as a thank you for their service.

The quilts were handmade by the Illinois Valley Quilts of Valor. Each quilt has a unique pattern and takes 100 hours to create.

Lynn Olds, Director of Marketing at Liberty Village, and Penny Lusietto, Event Coordinator, said they try to make each year's luncheon different to show their gratitude to the veterans who have served for them.

"It's humbling," Olds said. "Because what we do, is nothing compared to what they've done."

Charles Smith said he was shocked and humbled to receive his quilt.

"I was part of the first 18 year old's drafted," Smith said. "101 of us left Bureau County here in '42, and I'm the only one left."

More than 2,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded across the nation.