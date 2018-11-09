These roads will be closed for the 2018 Davenport Veterans Day Parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The annual Veterans Day Parade is coming on Monday, Nov. 12. Although most of the downtown area will be available for parking, here’s what you need to know to keep your Monday morning stress-free.

Time: The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. and lasts one hour. However, Western Avenue between W 4th Street and W 5th Street will be closed from 8 – 11:30 a.m. for staging.

Place: The parade route starts at the corner of W 4th Street and Western Avenue. The route goes south to W 2nd Street, turns left and goes east to Main Street. There, it turns north up to W 4th Street before turning left one more time to finish where it began.

Parking: Western Avenue between W 3rd Street and W 5th Street will be unavailable for parking from 4 – 11 a.m. Viewers may park along the parade route where parking is available up until the start of the parade at 10:00 a.m. Parking will be available at city ramps for a fee.

See the map below for a visual of the parade route.