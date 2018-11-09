Quad Cities musician back from European tour with EP, ‘Lungs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Local musician Matt Van is back from touring Europe with his new EP, "Lungs."

Van recently spent five weeks touring in Europe, according to his Instagram account. He returned to the Quad Cities in late October and promptly set up a show at the same place he released "Lungs" just two months prior.

Van is a musician, songwriter and music producer from the Quad Cities. He first started as a pharmacist. However, his music started becoming popular online, and he left his job to pursue music full-time.

"Lungs" features a more subdued tone, contrasting several of his upbeat songs in his album, "Please, Respond," with a melancholy series that maintains his signature electro-accoustic mix.

