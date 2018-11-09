Photos: Roads before and after our first snow of the season

QUAD CITIES — The first snow of the season came silently in the night on Nov. 9, 2018. In anticipation we wanted a before and after gallery to see how much snow we got (not much) and what the transformation looked like! Here’s a few area traffic cameras before the snowfall on Nov. 8.

Here’s what those same roads looked like at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 9. Notice a tow truck at I-74 and I-80. Several accidents were reported after the snowfall, including a major pileup on the eastbound side of the I-74 bridge.

Click here for your complete, accurate forecast and for all weather updates.

Photo from the Iowa DOT “Track a plow.”