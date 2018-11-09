NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Two Thanksgiving Treats That Require No Oven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away - GASP! - and if you need an idea on what to make for dessert that doesn't require a lot of time, ingredients, or oven space... I've got you covered.

We gave you a sneak peek at this week's Nailed It Or Failed It segment on Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, November 9th. We made some cute - and edible - pilgrim hats out of just four items: fudge stripe cookies, mini peanut butter cups, sprinkles, peanut butter candies. Click the video above to find out the secret weapon to put it all together.

We saved our second treat for News 8 at 11am where we made turkey cookies! No turkey involved, I promise. All you need for this one is a package of chocolate sandwich cookies, candy corn, candy eyes, and white chocolate chips. Use the same secret weapon and have the kids in your family help you put it all together as a fun after-dinner activity. I can't wait to do this with my nephews on Thanksgiving (and give my oven a much-needed rest)!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday, it was Jon's turn to make a Ketz's Concoction again, and he decided to use some of his leftover Butterscotch Schnapps from a previous Ketz's Concoction. He made a drink called Butter Cream. According to drinkmixer.com, here's how you make it:

Mix butterscotch shnapps with Bailey's irish cream then pour milk over the mixture. Add crushed ice.

Let it sit for just a minute to mix well.

8% (16 proof)

Serve in: Cocktail Glass