× Iowa man wanted in connection to Burlington stabbing

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation involving another man who was stabbed in the face and neck.

Kevin Jermaine Jefferson, 36, is wanted on a Desmoines County warrant, which charges him with robbery, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department. The charge comes from an investigation into a stabbing that happened on Nov. 4.

Read: Man stabbed in face and neck in Burlington, Iowa; suspect still on the loose

Officers found Damian Gordon, 36, of Burlington, with multiple stab wounds in his head and neck. They transported him from the scene at 1006 Court St. Apt. #1 on Sunday, Nov. 4 to a hospital for treatment.

It is unclear how Jefferson is involved with this stabbing since he is not wanted for attacking Gordon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319)753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at (319)753-6835.