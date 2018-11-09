× Car pileup on I-74 halts traffic heading into Illinois

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Several cars are involved in a crash that has halted traffic heading into Illinois on the I-74 bridge.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras show emergency vehicles parked just before the bridge on the eastbound side just before the bridge. Some vehicles can be seen skewed in the lane. Two cars can be seen turned sideways in the road.

Traffic is backed up to Spruce Hills Drive and Kimberly Road in Davenport. Drivers should expect major delays.

Anyone going into Illinois from Iowa this morning should use a different route.

Several cars are on tow trucks. See our Facebook Live from The Beast to view the accident as well as other road conditions.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.